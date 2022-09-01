A cement truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Route O, 3 miles south of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kerry R. Feagan, 62, of Arcola, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Feagan was driving a northbound cement truck that ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Niangua resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 2140, about 2 miles south of Stotts City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Caroline Y. Smith, 65, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck a sign, the patrol said.
• A Granby woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday on Ozark Road, less than 2 miles south of Granby in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Cindy M. McGehee, 42, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:50 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 66, about 3 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Leanne K. Woodward, 67, of Galena, Kansas, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. The other driver, Robert G. Isbell, 81, and his passenger, Dorris E. Isbell, 75, both of Neosho, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin. Robert Isbell's injuries were listed as moderate, and Dorris Isbell's as serious.
The patrol said the Isbells' southbound vehicle pulled into the path of Woodward's westbound vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.