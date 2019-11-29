Four people sustained injuries in a three-vehicle accident at 5:28 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 60, about a half-mile west of Granby in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Kevin E. Minear, 54, and his passengers, Tracy M. Minear, 54, and Brittany M. Minear, 25, all of Granby, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the state patrol said. Kevin and Tracy Minear were listed with serious injuries and Brittany Minear with moderate injuries.
A second driver, Benito A. Blas-Leon, 65, of Sulphur Springs, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said the Minears’ car was westbound when a Ford Expedition driven by Lucas L. Stephens, 25, of Granby, started to pass them and struck them in the rear when Stephens tried to return to the westbound lane to avoid a collision with Blas-Leon’s eastbound Kia Sportage. The collision caused the Minears’ car to cross the center line and hit Blas-Leon’s vehicle head-on, the patrol said.
• Both drivers sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 7:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 171, 1 mile east of Carterville in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Matthew P. Goodman, 33, of Carthage, and Nickolas F. Pitts, 77, of Joplin, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said.
Both men were driving southbound vehicles when Goodman’s Ford Explorer ran into the rear of Pitts’ pickup truck, causing the two vehicles to run off opposite sides of the roadway, the patrol said.
