Two residents from Liberal were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on Northwest 120th Lane, about 3 miles north of Liberal in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Zachary D. Workman, 19, and passenger Skyler D. Walker, 18, were taken to Cox Barton County Hospital with minor injuries.
Their northbound vehicle was struck in the rear passenger door by a westbound pickup truck driven by Donald W. McConaughey, 73, of Liberal, when the two vehicles met an uncontrolled intersection and Workman failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said. The Workman vehicle rolled two times after the collision.
• A woman from Nevada, Missouri, was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 2125, about 4 miles southeast of Milo in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Ashley M. Gage, 31, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Gage was a passenger in a northbound car driven by Trevor S, Miller, 27, of Nevada, that ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• Three Joplin residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Highway 71 and Missouri Highway 90 at Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Sarah E. Horton, 37, of Joplin, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries. Injuries to two juvenile passengers in her car were listed as minor, and they were released to other family members at the scene.
Horton's southbound car ran into the rear of a semitruck and trailer driven by Dylan A. Tenpenny, 56, of Argyle, Texas, who had stopped at a stoplight, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.