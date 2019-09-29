Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash at 1 a.m. Sunday on Farm Road 2275, 5 miles east of Seligman, according to the Missouri State High Patrol.
Driver Chanceler J. Black, 19, and passenger Steve J. Skinkis, 21, both of Seligman, both suffered moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas.
Another passenger, Mason Ownes, 18, of Washburn, suffered minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment.
The patrol said that Black's vehicle ran of the road and struck a tree.
• A Wheaton woman was injured at 1:40 p.m. Sunday when she was dragged by a mini buggy on private property in Wheaton, the patrol said.
Venessa Nelson, 28, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said that Nelson attempted to stop the buggy, which was being driven by a 5-year-old, and was dragged.
• Two people from Exeter were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. Friday, about 2 miles northwest of Exeter on Farm Road 2165 in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Driver Tammy J. Stewart, 23, and a 16-year-old passenger both suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Mercy Hospital in Cassville.
The patrol said Stewart's westbound vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence and a tree.
