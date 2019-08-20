Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 96, about 3 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Angel O. Gomez-Lopez, 24, of Carthage, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. Alexandra Deslauriers, 32, of Columbia, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
Gomez-Lopez was driving an eastbound car and attempting to pass another vehicle when he collided with Deslauriers' westbound vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday on Cherry Road, a mile north of Wentworth in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Mark T. Gouge, 60, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Gouge was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• An Aurora resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, a mile east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Rodney A. Wallace, 32, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
Wallace was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a cable median barrier, the patrol said.
• A Carthage woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Monday on Newman Road, a mile east of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Lana J. Williams, 58, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin by private vehicle with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car and slowing to a stop in a construction zone when her vehicle was struck from behind by a car driven by Jennifer L. Davis, 35, of Neosho, the patrol said.
• A Monett teen was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9 p.m. Monday on Farm Road 2020, a half-mile southwest of Monett in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Rorri M. Nolan, 17, was taken by private vehicle to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.