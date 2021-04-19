A Rolla man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:40 p.m. Monday on Route M, 5 miles north of Alba in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dakota A. Patton, 21, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Patton was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road, overturned and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• A Seneca woman and children were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2:05 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Ammie Y. Hernandez, 31, and her two passengers, a baby boy and a 12-year-old girl, were taken to Freeman Hospital West by private vehicle. Their injuries were described as minor.
Their northbound car was struck in the rear by a northbound vehicle driven by Franceska A. Florez, 29, of Webb City, the patrol said.
• A teen from Goodman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:05 a.m. Monday on Split Log Road, about a half-mile west of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
The 14-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off one side of the road and struck a ditch before crossing back across the road and hitting a tree and fence, the patrol said.
• A Stella resident was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:10 a.m. Monday on Gateway Drive, about 6 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Thla Bik, 49, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound pickup truck and was attempting to make a left turn when he collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by Kendall R. Gunlock, 60, of Joplin, the patrol said.
