• A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:50 a.m. Friday on Interstate 49, a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Huldi L. Cifuentes Reyes, 27, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:47 p.m. Thursday on Fir Road at County Road 303, about 3 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Jillean K. Mulkey, 38, of Carl Junction, and a passenger in the other vehicle, Joshua E. Boles, 18, of Webb City, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Mulkey was driving a southbound vehicle that was struck head-on by a westbound car driven by Anthony L. Dobia-Castillo, 17, of Carthage, as Mulkey entered a curve where the two roads intersect without any traffic control, the patrol report read.
• A Lamar man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 43, abou 8 miles south of Liberal in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Cody A. Stewart, 26, was taken by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
Stewart was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and struck an embankment when the vehicle suddenly encountered a large amount of gravel spilled on the roadway, the patrol said.
• Two drivers were injured in a three-vehicle accident at 8:05 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 59 in Diamond, according to the patrol.
Ronald D. McDermott, 68, of Granby, and Jackie L. Anderson, 53, of Diamond, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
McDermott was driving a northbound pickup truck that collided with Anderson's southbound pickup truck when McDermott made a left turn in front of her, the patrol said. Debris from the collision struck a northbound semitruck operated by Aboishakir S. Musse, 33, of Richland, the patrol said.
