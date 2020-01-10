An El Dorado Springs man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:22 p.m. Friday on Route B, about 5 miles east of Sheldon in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Orwynn L. Miller, 21, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
Miller was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road, overturned and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a three-vehicle accident at 12:08 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 39, a mile south of Aurora in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Two of the drivers involved, William F. Walton, 29, of Buffalo, and Trinket D. Foster, 55, of Crane, were taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Foster's injuries were listed as serious and Walton's as minor. A passenger in Trinket's pickup truck, Christopher R. Vincent, 31, of Aurora, was taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol said a truck driven by Cody L. Wicker, 36, of Crane, and Walton's pickup truck were stopped in the northbound lane to make a left turn when Foster ran into the rear of Walton's truck and pushed it into the rear of Wicker's truck.
• Two Carthage residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:10 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 66, a mile west of Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver of pickup truck involved, William Aguilar, 37, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. Sarai E. Cipraiano-Lopez, 40, a passenger in a semitruck operated by Ronald F. Ross, 72, of Joplin, was taken to the same hospital. The injuries of both were listed as moderate.
Aguilar was westbound and pulled into the path of the semitruck, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.