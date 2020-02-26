Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 39, about 2 miles north of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both drivers involved, Joshelle D. Hargus, 17, of Aurora, and Gary A. Cox, 76, of Kansas City, Kansas, and a passenger in Cox’s car, Delores A. Cox, 68, of Kansas City, Kansas, were taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora. Injuries to Hargus and Delores Cox were listed as moderate. Gary Cox’s injuries were listed as minor.
The Coxes’ northbound vehicle was struck in the rear by Hargus’s car when Gary Cox came to a stop in traffic, the patrol said.
• Two Aurora residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Route P, a mile north of Verona in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the vehicle, Aleah N. Pineda, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora. Her passenger, Fatima G. Pineda, 19, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital. Their injuries were listed as minor.
Their northbound car ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• An Indiana man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 126, about 15 miles southwest of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Sarbjit Singh, 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries..
He was driving an eastbound semitruck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
