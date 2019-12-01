A Pineville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Tyson Road, approximately 1 mile east of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Seth H. Gothard, 18, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries, the patrol said. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Amelia C. Patterson, 18, of Pineville.
The patrol said Patterson’s southbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
• A Carl Junction man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 43, 10 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County.
Samuel A. Holsinger, 21, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Holsinger’s northbound vehicle slowed to make a left turn and was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Zachary K. Kennedy, 19, of Oronogo.
• Three Neosho residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 49 in Pineville in McDonald County, the highway patrol reported.
Gentry L. Edwards, 23, and her passengers, Andy L. Coe, 29, and Adam J. Quaranta, 34, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate to serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Edwards’ southbound vehicle hit a commercial truck driven by Roman Pacheco, 37, of Anderson.
• A Carthage teen was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:45 p.m. Friday on Jasper County Road 130, about a mile north of Carthage, the highway patrol reported.
Lane Pickett, 17, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Trevor C. Alton, 17, also of Carthage.
The patrol said Alton’s southbound vehicle swerved to avoid a deer, hit a culvert and overturned.
