A four-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 71 resulted in six injures, four of them serious. The crash occurred at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Pineville in McDonald County.
Peter Khadafy, 30, of Webb City, was northbound when he lost control of his car, which was struck by a car driven by Bruce J. Allard, 24, of Noel, who also was northbound, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. At that point, a northbound car driven by Kimberly S. Lucas, 37, of Pineville, also struck Khadafy’s car before her vehicle was struck by a northbound semi driven by Steven L. Fryar, 58, of Thomasville, North Carolina.
Khadafy and two passengers, Merlean D. Kephas, 33, of Webb City, and a 2-year-old female child whose name was not listed, were all taken to Northwest Arkansas Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, all with serious injuries, the patrol reported.
Allard received minor injures and sought his own treatment, but a passenger in his car, Leslie M. Creason, 26, of Anderson, was taken to Mercy Hospital Rogers, in Rogers, Arkansas, for serious injuries.
Lucas sustained minor injuries and was seeking her own treatment, the patrol reported.
Fryar was not listed as injured.
