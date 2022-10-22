Four Neosho people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. Friday on Highway 86, about 2 miles south of Spring City in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Terry W. Wilson, 52, driver of one of the pickup trucks involved, and passenger Amanda Massey, 34, and two juveniles were taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The crash occurred, according to the patrol, when the northbound Wilson vehicle drove into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by Jonmichael Goodwin, 19, of Seneca.
• Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash at 3:10 p.m. Friday on Route EE, 2 miles west of Lanagan in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Joshua D. Mason, 47, of Diamond, driver of the eastbound bike, and Ashley Marcum, 32, of Granby, were taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital, with moderate and minor injuries, respectively.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the motorcycle hit a slick substance in the roadway and overturned.
