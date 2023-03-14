Two Verona residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 8:50 p.m. Monday on Farm Road 1135, about 5 miles south of Verona in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Sandra L. Bernicke, 43, and her passenger, Tommy W. Summers, 47, were taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
Their westbound truck ran off the road and struck two trees, the patrol said.
• Two residents of Kansas were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 54 at Deerfield in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Kallie D. Jackson, 20, of Olathe, Kansas, and passenger Lewis W. Jackson, 75, of Pleasanton, Kansas. were taken to the Nevada Regional Medical Center in Nevada with minor injuries.
Their westbound car was slowing as a westbound pickup truck in front of them, driven by Charles A. Comstock, 68, of Deerfield, slowed to make a left turn when a car driven by Logan M. Quarals, 25, of Joplin, ran into the Jacksons' vehicle from behind and pushed it into the rear of Comstock's truck, the patrol said.
• A man and child from Olathe, Kansas, were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49, about 4 miles north of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Aspen J. Wells, 34, and his passenger, a 3-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar. His injuries were listed as moderate and the child's as minor.
Their northbound car ran off the road into the median of the interstate and overturned, the patrol said.
