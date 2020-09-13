Two women from Ozark were injured in a motorcycle crash at 11:25 a.m. Saturday on Route O, 2 miles south of Stark City in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rhonda K. Chism, 63, and her passenger, Nola M. Ford, 69, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate to severe injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Chism’s southbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, hit a fence and overturned.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71, a mile south of Jane in McDonald County, the highway patrol reported.
Ramon F. Rigenhagen, 81, of Jane, was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with minor injuries, the patrol said. The other driver, a 15-year-old from Southwest City who was not identified, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said the teenager’s northbound vehicle tried to turn left and failed to yield to Rigenhagen’s westbound vehicle.
• An Anderson woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:45 p.m. Friday on Route V, 5 miles west of Diamond in Newton County, the highway patrol reported.
Kailey R. Rubio, 22, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Ruby N. Palomo-Martinez, 19, of Lanagan.
The patrol said a northbound vehicle driven by Reagan L. Brasier, 17, of Diamond, tried to turn left and failed to yield to the eastbound Palomo-Martinez vehicle. Neither driver was injured, the patrol said.
• A Monett man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 2:40 p.m. Friday on Route DD, 6 miles southeast of Monett in Barry County, the highway patrol reported.
Zachary J. Indovina, 28, was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said the southbound motorcycle ran off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.