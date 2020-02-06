A Willard man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:15 a.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 44, about 4 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
William J. Westbrook, 21, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
The patrol said Westbrook's vehicle ran off the road and struck the median cable.
• A Sallisaw, Oklahoma, man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Wednesday on I-44, about 3 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol reported.
Bradley A. Lowe, 24, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with minor injuries.
The patrol said Lowe's eastbound vehicle ran off the road and struck the median cable.
• A Baxter Springs, Kansas, woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Coyote Drive, 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the patrol.
Sarah C. Hines, 30, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Hines' southbound vehicle slid off a snow-covered road and down an embankment.
• A Rogers, Arkansas, man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, half a mile south of Anderson in McDonald County, the highway patrol reported.
Mike P. Dodds, 65, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. The vehicle's driver, Maxwell E. Dodds, 31, also of Rogers, was uninjured.
The patrol said Dodds' northbound vehicle went out of control on the slush-covered road, hit a guardrail and overturned.
• A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-49 at Tipton Ford in Newton County, the patrol reported.
Kevin R. Wilson, 38, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Wilson's southbound vehicle slid off the road, striking a guardrail and a tree.
• A Spearman, Texas, woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday on I-44, a mile east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the highway patrol reported.
Poleth A. Ruiz, 21, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Aurora with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Ruiz's westbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
