Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:55 a.m. Thursday on Route V, 2 miles east of Diamond in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Amanda S. Todd, 36, of Granby, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. The other driver, Lisa J. Williams, 46, of Crane, and her three passengers — Jesse Williams, 11, Anna Williams, 7, and Elizabeth Williams, 5 — were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin. All of the injuries were described as minor.
Todd was driving a westbound pickup truck and attempting to make a left turn when her vehicle was rear-ended by the van Williams was driving, the patrol said.
• A woman from Aurora was injured when she was struck by a pickup truck at 5:30 a.m. Thursday while walking along County Road 2220, about 3 miles west of Monett in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Kashina L. Bergesch, 35, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries.
She was walking westbound in the roadway when a pickup truck driven by Clarence L. Nelson, of Pierce City, struck her, the patrol said.
