A complaint about a man sleeping at a table in a McDonald's in Joplin and refusing to leave the restaurant when asked has led to charging of the suspect with two felony drug counts.
Bobby A. Gonzalez, 36, of Carthage, is facing two counts of delivery of a controlled substance in connection with an arrest Friday at the McDonald's at 3140 S. McClelland Blvd.
Officers went to the restaurant when an employee reported that a man sleeping at one of the tables had refused several times to leave when asked, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges. Gonzalez would not wake up and did not respond to an officer's initial attempts to speak with him, according to the affidavit.
In an attempt to find some identification belonging to the sleeping man, a second officer looked inside a backpack on the table in front of Gonzalez and found a pouch containing about 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged in several small bags, according to the affidavit. Also allegedly found in the bag were seven Xanax pills, a glass pipe and a digital scale.
