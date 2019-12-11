The Joplin Fire Department credits a properly functioning smoke detector with possibly saving the lives of the occupants of a house that caught fire early Wednesday morning in the 3310 block of South Connecticut Avenue.
Firefighters responded to a 12:25 a.m. call and found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the single-story house and fire showing at the rear. Crew members entered the house and put out the fire without any injuries being reported.
The cause of the fire was termed accidental.
A fire department news release stated the occupant told firefighters that her dog began acting erratically just before her smoke detector went off and she could smell smoke. She grabbed her daughter and escaped.
