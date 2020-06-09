The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 56-year-old Joplin man with sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman this past weekend.
Thomas W. McKay is charged with second-degree sodomy in connection with an incident early Saturday morning at a residence on the west side of Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge alleges that McKay forced himself on a woman and touched her in a manner constituting sodomy. The document states the woman was unable to get away before he committed the act, ignoring her requests that he stop.
The woman later escaped the residence by asking him to turn on a shower for her. She fled barefoot and ran to a nearby residence to summon police, according to the affidavit.
McKay was arrested later that morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.