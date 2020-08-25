A domestic disturbance Monday night has led to an array of charges being filed on a Joplin man who police say assaulted his parents and sister.
Officers were called at 9:11 p.m. to West 11th Street regarding a disturbance that had just taken place. Police Capt. Will Davis said the suspect in the domestic disturbance, John M. Aldrighetti, 35, was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of injuries suffered when his sister's boyfriend hit him with a tire iron to put an end to the assault of his parents and sister.
Davis said Aldrighetti purportedly was intoxicated when he started arguing with his mother, Penelope Aldrighetti, 67, and pushed her down. When his father, Todd Aldrighetti, 64, tried to come to her defense, he purportedly hit his father in the head with a cane before hitting his sister, Melissa Aldrighetti, 38, in the head as well. Davis said William K. Sapp, 31, then took up defense of the family at that point, hitting the suspect with a tire iron.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed two counts of third-degree domestic assault and single counts of second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault on John Aldrighetti.
