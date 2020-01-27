A 52-year-old Joplin man accused of severely neglecting his elderly mother pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge and was placed on probation.
Michael E. Lightner pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of elder abuse in a plea agreement and was sentenced by Circuit Judge David Mouton to a year in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.
Lightner had been facing a felony count of second-degree domestic assault since his arrest March 27 after a police investigation of the care he had been providing his mother.
Officers checking on his mother's welfare March 7 found her lying naked on a bed covered with dried excrement and urine. According to a probable-cause affidavit, she was mentally confused and unable to provide for herself and had been neglected to the point that she had developed bedsores on her back and the heels of her feet.
She was taken to a hospital, where the medical staff estimated that she may not have had a shower or bath in a year and diagnosed her with acute cystitis as well as the pressure sores. According to the affidavit, she told police that her son provided her with food but would sometimes leave her alone for long periods of time.
A check of medical records showed that she had not been to see a doctor for about four years, according to the affidavit.
