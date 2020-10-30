NEVADA, Mo. — Authorities are seeking a man in connection with the death of his mother Wednesday at a residence in southwest Vernon County.
Connie J. Goodwin, 63, was discovered dead Wednesday morning at the residence on Quail Road near the state line with Kansas, according to a news release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Department. Her son, Aaron Goodwin, is being sought on suspicion of abandonment of a corpse, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Jason Mosher said Aaron Goodwin is believed to have left Vernon County headed for Hot Springs, Arkansas. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is being asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Department at 417-667-6042.
