A Pittsburg, Kansas, man died in a single-vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 160, a mile east of Mindenmines in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Fredrick R. Sellars, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barton County coroner.
The patrol said Sellars' eastbound vehicle ran off the road and overcorrected before running off the road again and overturning.
• A Jasper man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 6:45 a.m. Sunday on Lawrence County Road 1150, a mile south of Mount Vernon, the highway patrol reported.
James D. Chaves, 26, was taken by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
The patrol said Chaves' northbound vehicle ran off the road and hit two trees.
• Two Noel residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:20 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 90, just west of Noel in McDonald County, the patrol reported.
Brothen Bima, 53, and his 5-year-old grandson, whose name was not released, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said an eastbound vehicle driven by Maria J. Sanchez-Rosales, 17, of Anderson, crossed the centerline and struck Bima's westbound vehicle nearly head-on.
