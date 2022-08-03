A Southeast Kansas man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Southwest 60th Road, 5 miles south of Mindenmines in Barton County, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tristan R. Davis, 19, of Mulberry, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 a.m. by the Barton County coroner, the patrol said.
Davis was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Austin P. Vander-Meer, 24, of Pittsburg, Kansas, who was taken by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. A second passenger, Kameron J. Reece, 21, also of Pittsburg, was taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Vander-Meer's eastbound Subaru Outback ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned.
