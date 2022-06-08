PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 40-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court on a charge that he sexually abused a girl three years ago when she was 7 years old.
Chance E. Miller, of Southwest City, was ordered to stand trial on a count of statutory sodomy with a child less than 12 years old. Associate Judge John LePage set Miller's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 7.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge last year alleges that the girl disclosed during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that Miller had shown her pornographic videos, had touched her inappropriately and had sodomized her.
