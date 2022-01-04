A Springfield man accused of sexually molesting two girls five years ago in Joplin has been deemed permanently incompetent to stand trial.
Circuit Judge David Mouton issued an order Dec. 7 suspending proceedings in the Jasper County Circuit Court case of 34-year-old defendant Edolio Villarreal.
An attorney for the Missouri Department of Mental Health had filed the most recent mental health evaluation of the defendant with the court in November, proposing that Villarreal be deemed permanently incompetent to proceed.
Villarreal has been facing two counts of first-degree child molestation and a single count of first-degree statutory sodomy stemming from alleged acts committed in July 2016 with two 8-year-old girls in Joplin.
The judge ordered the case placed on the court's mentally incompetent case listing pending proceedings in probate court to determine if the defendant will be adjudicated as incapacitated and a guardian appointed, or involuntarily detained for treatment.
The defendant's mental health evaluation is not an open record, and Theresa Kenney, the Jasper County prosecutor, declined Tuesday to comment on the defendant's mental health issues. She said the criminal case remains open, although her office could be required to dismiss the charges at some point.
"But if his competency is restored, we would then have the opportunity to refile," Kenney said.
Villarreal's public defender, Craig Lowe, also declined comment on his client's mental health status, citing client-attorney confidentiality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.