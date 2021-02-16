LAMAR, Mo. — A Springfield man accused of an attempted rape and assault in Lamar has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of assault and been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Matthew A. Morris, 29, pleaded guilty last week in Barton County Circuit Court to second-degree assault of a woman and third-degree assault of a man who came to her aid in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of attempted rape.
The plea deal called for concurrent terms of seven years on each of the assault counts. Circuit Judge David Munton accepted the plea agreement and assessed Morris the agreed-upon sentences.
Morris accosted a woman Nov. 19 at a residence in Lamar, threatening to force a sexual act on her. A probable-cause affidavit states that he then started choking her until a man came to her aid and pulled him off her. Morris reacted by shoving the man into a wall, injuring his hands.
