NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County judge assessed a Springfield man a couple of consecutive six-year prison terms when he pleaded guilty this month to an attack on a teen in her home a year ago in Nevada.
Jason O. Clark, 46, pleaded guilty June 13 in Vernon County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping and child abuse in a plea agreement calling for six-year terms.
Circuit Judge David Munton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Clark the agreed-upon length of terms, with the burglary sentence to run consecutively to the other two concurrent terms.
The convictions pertain to an incident April 22, 2022, when Clark walked into a residence in Nevada and assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
The girl told police that Clark was making sexual comments to her and kissing her. He then stopped and asked if anyone else was in the house and she told him that there was and he left, according to the affidavit. The girl, who did not know Clark, picked him out of a photo lineup three days later.
In the meantime, Clark had come to the attention of Nevada police when the day after the girl was attacked, he was detained for running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children. He told police he had amnesia from getting hit in the head and tried to flee.
Further investigation led to discoveries that he had a hatchet in his waistband and had tried to take two boys from the yard where they were playing.
Clark also pleaded guilty June 13 to resisting arrest and misdemeanor child endangerment counts in connection with that incident and was sentenced to four years for resisting arrest and 60 days on each of the endangerment counts with credit for 414 days already served in jail. Those sentences were to run concurrently with sentences in the other case.
