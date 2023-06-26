A Springfield man has been ordered to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of vehicle tampering and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
Jeremy W. Stonebraker, 44, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to make an initial appearance in the trial division of the court July 12.
Stonebraker was stopped by a deputy May 26 on Kafir Road near Oronogo on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A consent search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun in the center console of the car, and he was placed under arrest when the deputy learned that he was a felon and on probation.
A charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was added when it was learned that the vehicle he was driving on his way from Arkansas to Kansas City had been reported stolen, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
