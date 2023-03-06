A Springfield man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 10:22 a.m. Monday on Schifferdecker Drive at Crow Road, about a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Johnathan W. Evans, 27, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the state patrol said.
Evans was riding a northbound motor scooter that ran into the side of a pickup truck driven by Joshua L. Horton, 19, of Joplin, when Evans failed to stop for a stop sign, the patrol said.
