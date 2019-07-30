A Springfield man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, a half-mile west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Richard Woods, 35, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Woods was driving a westbound vehicle that ran into the rear of a westbound semitruck driven by Steven J. Haddock, 56, of Collinwood, Tennessee, the patrol said.
