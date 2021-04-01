LAMAR, Mo. — A Springfield man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges stemming from a shooting incident Jan. 7 in Lamar.
Gage M. Walker, 23, waived the hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. Judge James Nichols set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 13.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Walker is accused of pointing a gun at Slaighter Cahill and firing a round that missed Cahill and struck a porch support at Cahill's residence on Mill Street.
Cahill told police that Walker came there looking for his girlfriend and shot at Cahill when he was asked to leave.
