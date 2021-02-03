LAMAR, Mo. — A Springfield man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman and physically assaulted a man who came to her aid Nov. 19 in Lamar.
Matthew A. Morris, 29, waived the hearing in Barton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault and third-degree assault of a special victim. Associate Judge James Nichols set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 11.
Morris is accused of accosting a woman at a residence in Lamar, getting in her face and threatening her sexually.
A male witness tried to come to her aid by pulling Morris off her, but Morris purportedly shoved him into a wall, injuring his hand. The affidavit states that the witness who tried to intervene has "special needs" and therefore qualifies under state law as a special victim.
The woman got Morris off her long enough to flee into the residence's kitchen, where he tackled her and got on top of her again before she hit him in the head with a cooking pot and escaped out the door onto the porch, according to the court document. Police arrived at the address as Morris was pushing her off the porch and down a sidewalk. An officer chased Morris back inside and detained him, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.