MOUNT VERNON. Mo. — A Springfield woman received a suspended sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in the June 30 stabbing of a man in Aurora.
Desire L. Cooley, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault at a hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court in a plea bargain with the prosecutor's office. She had been facing counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Her plea deal dismissed the armed criminal action count, reduced the assault charge to a second-degree offense and called for a suspended sentence.
Judge Jack Goodman assessed Cooley seven years on the conviction but suspended execution of the sentence and placed her on supervised probation for five years.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges asserted that Cooley got into an argument with a 27-year-old man concerning a dog. A third person was restraining the man to calm him down when Cooley stabbed him in the back with a folding knife, according to the affidavit. He had to be taken to an emergency room for sutures to close the wound.
