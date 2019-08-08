A Springfield woman was killed and a Nixa man seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 96, 2 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cindy L. Cox, 59, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Joplin, where she was taken after the accident, the patrol said. A passenger in the vehicle Cox was driving, Richard V. Gustin, 88, was treated at the same hospital for serious injuries, the patrol said.
Their eastbound Chevrolet Equinox was struck by the trailer of a westbound pickup truck driven by Sergio A. Nebarez-Gutierrez, 17, of Neosho, when the truck's trailer crossed the centerline of the highway. Cargo from the trailer than struck another eastbound car driven by Jason W. Randolph, 47 of Nixa, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 43, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the patrol said.
Kelly K. Draper, 32, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Draper was driving a northbound car that crossed the centerline and struck a southbound pickup truck driven by Monte K. Ward, 32, of Joplin, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 9 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, 6 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the patrol said.
Traci L. Chenoweth, 30, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Chenoweth was driving a southbound car that ran off the road when she lost control of the vehicle on wet pavement, the patrol said. Her vehicle then returned to the road and came to a stop blocking both southbound lanes, the patrol said.
• A Bronaugh woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 9 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 49 at the 35.6 mile marker in Newton County, the patrol said.
Jessica L. Brown, 34, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West.
Brown was driving a southbound Dodge Nitro and was pulling on to the right shoulder of the highway to avoid the accident that had just taken place involving Traci Chenoweth when a semitruck driven by Jonathan W. Fleming, 61, of Cherryvale, Kansas, ran into Brown's vehicle from behind while also attempting to avoid striking Chenoweth's car.
