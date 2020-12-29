NEOSHO, Mo. — A Springfield woman waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge of trafficking in heroin stemming from an arrest five months ago in Joplin.
Atosha A. Kattich, 30, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a charge of first-degree trafficking in drugs.
Associate Court Judge Christina Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Jan. 26 and ordered her bond reduced to $15,000. Bond originally was set at $100,000 for Kattich and was lowered to $25,000 in September. Her attorney requested and obtained a second reduction in light of her inability to meet either previous bail amounts since her arrest.
Kattich and Fiedell L. Williams, 42, of St. Louis, were arrested July 23 in the parking lot of the Quality Inn at 3350 S. Range Line Road, where police responded to a report of an unresponsive couple inside a parked vehicle. An officer who woke them up wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that they appeared lethargic and under the influence of narcotics. The officer spotted a clear plastic bag sticking out of her bra when he asked Kattich, who was in the driver's seat, to step out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The officer allegedly found 10 smaller bags containing a total of 29.6 grams of suspected heroin inside the bag in her bra and a second bag on her person containing another 14 grams of suspected heroin. A cardboard box near Williams allegedly contained another 58.4 grams of the drug. He purportedly was carrying $780 in cash, according to the affidavit.
Williams also faces a charge of first-degree trafficking in drugs and has a preliminary hearing coming up Jan. 4.
