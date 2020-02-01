Joplin police are investigating the death of a man who was found Friday with a stab wound.
Police were called Friday to a residence in the 800 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, where they located the victim, who had been stabbed. First aid was given by officers until medical personnel arrived and took the man to Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Capt. Nick Jimenez.
Police believe the victim, identified as Jonas Bartholomew, age unavailable, attempted to enter a neighbor’s home and fled after he was stabbed, Jimenez said. His death is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 417-623-3131, ext. 885.
