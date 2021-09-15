Police were called early Tuesday morning to Mercy Hospital Joplin when a man was brought in there with a stab wound to his side and a cut on his arm.
Capt. Will Davis said both the stabbing victim, Seth W. Vaile, 27, of Joplin, and the man who brought him to the hospital were less than cooperative with officers' attempts to find out how Vaile acquired his injuries.
Davis said all they would tell officers is that the stabbing stemmed from an argument that had taken place in an alley near Ninth Street and Sergeant Avenue. He said Vaile's wounds were not deemed life-threatening and that he was in stable condition at the hospital when police talked to him.
