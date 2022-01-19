GIRARD, Kan. — No injuries were reported in a fire Tuesday that caused extensive damage to a family's home in Girard.
Girard police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 205 N. Ozark St. and encountered a large blaze at the back of the residence occupied by the Jeremy and Angel Akers family. The Akerses and their children, who were home at the time, escaped without injury.
The Crawford County District 4 Fire Department assisted Girard firefighters in extinguishing the fire. The Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office was looking into the fire's cause.
