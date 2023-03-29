A former Joplin man currently serving a 10-year sentence for trafficking in stolen identities pleaded guilty Monday and was assessed an additional sentence on a drug charge he picked up about three weeks before he was sent to prison in 2021.
Brandon M. Jones, 44, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to delivery of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing a related count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced Jones to 10 years for the conviction with the time to be served in a program with a court review after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
The defendant was arrested in 2017 in possession of seven driver's licenses, six Social Security cards, a credit card, insurance card and electronic benefits card, all belonging to other people. Convicted of trafficking in stolen identities, he was sentenced to 10 years.
But three weeks before sentencing, while out of jail awaiting the outcome of his case, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on his residence that turned up 27 grams of methamphetamine. The search also purportedly turned up three handguns, but that charge was dismissed under terms of the plea deal reached this week.
