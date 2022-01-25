A Stella woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, about 3 miles south of Ritchey in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bettie L. Rowe, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, Roger L. Ozbun, of Purdy, was not injured.
Rowe was driving north on Route M when her vehicle pulled into the path of Ozbun’s eastbound vehicle, the patrol said.
