NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed drug-trafficking charges that a Stella woman was facing from an arrest two years ago near Neosho.
Kelsey D. Millikin, 23, had been charged with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an arrest April 9, 2018, at a property on Gazelle Drive. Those charges were dismissed at a hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court. Globe efforts to reach the assistant prosecutor in charge of the case for an explanation of the decision to dismiss were unsuccessful.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Millikin was observed getting out of the passenger side of a vehicle that pulled onto the property while it was under surveillance by a Newton County sheriff's investigator for the purpose of obtaining a search warrant.
The driver, Nathen Libertus, 31, of Stella, allegedly tried to run but was caught and detained as officers summoned to assist in the serving of the search warrant arrived at the address. Libertus purportedly had in his possession $1,240 and a key to the car, which proved to have been stolen and involved in a police pursuit earlier the same day.
Millikin and Derek M. Johnson, 29, also were detained at the address, where investigators allegedly found a box with a bag containing 396 grams of suspected methamphetamine concealed in a hollowed-out railroad tie within about 8 feet of the driver's side door of the stolen car. Discovered in a hollow log near the vehicle was a box containing two more grams of the drug, and officers turned up another 64.5 grams inside a camper on the property, according to the affidavit. Libertus remains charged with trafficking and stealing a motor vehicle in connection with the arrest, according to court records. Charges against Johnson have been dismissed.
Millikin was on probation for a prior trafficking conviction at the time of the arrest on Gazelle Drive and still faces a probation violation complaint. Felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and stealing also remain pending against her from an arrest the following month on May 30, 2018, according to court records.
