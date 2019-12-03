A report of a stolen pickup truck led to the stopping and recovering of another stolen truck on Monday and the charging of its driver with vehicle tampering.
Joplin police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Corey Presnall, of Ash Grove, reported his Chevrolet Duramax truck stolen shortly before noon Monday from near 32nd Street and Davis Boulevard.
Jimenez said police were given a description of another pickup truck that dropped off a person seen taking the truck. When an officer later spotted the truck that had dropped the person off, he stopped the driver and found that truck, also a Chevrolet, had been reported stolen in Springfield.
Dalacie A. Gibson, 37, of Springfield, was issued a summons accusing him of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Jimenez said police were still looking for the truck stolen from Presnall.
