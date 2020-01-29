An array of charges were being sought on a 25-year-old man after a stolen vehicle struck a school bus Wednesday morning in Joplin.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said in a news release that Donny Cook, of Joplin, ran off after the stolen van hit a school bus on Coyote Drive. He was later located and arrested.
Jimenez said the two children and an adult driver who were on the bus at the time escaped injury. But charges being sought were child endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident as well as tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. No charges had been filed by late Wednesday afternoon.
The incident began about 6:20 a.m. when officers received a report of a stolen van whose owner was tracking its location with GPS and knew the vehicle was in motion along North Joplin Avenue. The reporting party was able to help officers locate the van, and an attempt was made to stop the vehicle near Coyote Drive. But the driver sped away, and the vehicle was not pursued for public safety reasons, Jimenez said in the news release.
A short time later, the van struck the bus, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.