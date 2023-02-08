A police officer checking out a van with a suspicious load Tuesday night at the Pilot truck stop on Missouri Highway 43 in Joplin arrested a 34-year-old suspect in possession of the vehicle when the officer learned it was stolen.
Sgt. Jason Stump said Adam F. Wiles, of Joplin, was taken into custody when the officer learned that the van occupied by Wiles and a 32-year-old woman had been taken from a residence in the 2300 block of Mississippi Avenue in Joplin and was being sought by Newton County sheriff's deputies in connection with a recent trespassing complaint.
Stump said the owner of the vehicle was contacted and came to the scene, where he identified several items inside the van as having been stolen from his mother's home in recent burglaries.
The Newton County prosecutor's office filed a felony vehicle tampering charge on Wiles. Stump said burglary and stealing charges also were being sought on the suspect through the Jasper County prosecutor's office.
