Joplin police recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites and arrested a Webb City man on a vehicle tampering charge.
Officers located a Honda Odyssey that had been reported stolen in Greenfield in the motel's lot at 3510 S. Range Line Road.
Capt. William Davis said evidence recovered from inside the vehicle led to a suspect staying in a room at the motel. Willis A. Lankton, 57, was arrested and charged in Newton County Circuit Court with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
