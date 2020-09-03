CRESTLINE, Kan. — A 39-year-old Crestline man was arrested Wednesday on an allegation that he was in possession of stolen property.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that a Jeep Liberty vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the week in Southwest Missouri was recovered when the man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the Crestline area.
Attempts to reach the Cherokee County sheriff or county prosecutor on Thursday to find out if the man had been formally charged were unsuccessful.
Sheriff David Groves said in a statement that the arrest was made and the vehicle recovered as the result of a tip from a passerby. No other details were given regarding where the theft occurred or where the arrest was made.
