A Joplin man stopped by police Tuesday night in alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and a small amount of methamphetamine was charged Wednesday with the drug offense but not the stolen vehicle.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said Stephanie R. Lopez, 38, was reporting her Chevrolet Impala stolen from the 1400 block of South Sergeant Avenue when an officer on patrol spotted the vehicle and stopped the driver near 18th Street and Murphy Avenue.
Markus W. Gulley, 37, of Joplin, was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicle tampering and a small amount of meth purportedly was discovered on his person. Gulley was charged with felony possession of the drug, but no vehicle tampering charge had been filed by late Wednesday afternoon.
