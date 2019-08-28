NEOSHO, Mo. — A Lampe man waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges that he set a fire that badly damaged a residence south of Joplin.
Sean T. Stallings, 47, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of second-degree arson and second-degree burglary. Associate Judge Christina Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 23.
Stallings is accused of unlawfully entering the home of Gary Talbart on Gateway Drive on Jan. 21, 2017, setting some flammable items on the top of a stove and turning the stove on. The items ignited and the resulting fire damaged the residence, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The fire was investigated by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.