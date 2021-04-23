MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Felony assault charges that a Stotts City man has been facing were dismissed this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court.
The county prosecutor's office dismissed charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action that were filed on Jacob S. Perriman, 46, following a gun-pointing incident Dec. 11 in Stotts City.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he walked onto the property of unnamed person on Porter Street in Stotts City, pointed a gun at an individual and told the person to tell a third person to "watch their back."
Perriman had a hearing in the case on Monday, at which time the charges were dismissed due to an unwillingness of the victim to pursue prosecution.
